Australia Women vs England Women Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and Where to watch Women’s Ashes Test 2022?

Australia Women vs England Women Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of Women’s Ashes 2022.

The Australian women’s side did commence the Ashes series with a resounding 9-wicket victory over England during the first T20I at the Adelaide Oval, but the rain Gods refused to relent during the match days of both the remaining T20Is of the series, which meant that the points had to be shared equally between the two sides.

Thus, with Australia leading the multi-format series 4-2, the action now shifts towards the one-off Test match which commences from January 27 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, wherein both the teams would like to grab another 4 points with a win under their belt.

Led by Heather Knight, the England side would be desperate to get out on the field, in a bid to register their first win of the tour. During the last Ashes series three years ago, Australia had thrashed England 12-4, with the English side managing to win just a single match out of seven overall in their own backyard.

On the other hand, a win for Meg Lanning-led Australian side would take their overall points to 8, which would be enough for them to retain the Ashes.

With Beth Mooney on track for an incredible #Ashes comeback following jaw surgery, enjoy these insights on how she reaches peak performance when she steps out on the field | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/2oLxHspBqV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2022

With three ODIs to play as well in the series, the maximum England would then be able to fetch is 8 points.

As far as the Test format is concerned, since the first multi-format series in 2013, three of the five Tests have been drawn.

However, despite, the anticipation and all the build-up, there are yet again chances of rain playing spoilsport, with prediction of scattered thunderstorms from Day 2 onwards.

Australia Women vs England Women Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Sony Sports Network, which did telecast the first T20I between these two sides, will in all likelihood telecast the Only Ashes Test as well. However, with the Australian Open Tennis fixtures lined up as well, there is no conformation on the exact channel as yet. Having said that, the T20I match was televised on Sony Six and Sony Ten 1.

However, as far as live online streaming is concerned, users can log in to Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the viewers in UK are concerned, BT Sport 1 has the exclusive rights for the Women’s Ashes.

Date – 27/01/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 11:00 PM (UK), 04:30 AM (India).

TV Channel – Sony Sports Network (channel not confirmed), BT Sport 1 (UK).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India), BT Sport app (UK).