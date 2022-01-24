Cricket

“Do you believe in karma? Maybe we’ve done something bad in the past”: Heather Knight opens up on the bad weather during Women’s Ashes

"Do you believe in karma? Maybe we've done something bad in the past": Heather Knight opens up on the bad weather during Women's Ashes
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“How did Stephen Curry go from hitting the game-winning shot to hitting 1-13 from the 3 in one game?!”: The GSW MVP becomes the first-ever player to win a game despite missing 12+ 3s and making only 1
Next Article
“I was 18 years old saving a franchise so I don’t understand”: LeBron James scoffs at his ‘increased workload’ following loss to Miami Heat
Cricket Latest News
"Do you believe in karma? Maybe we've done something bad in the past": Heather Knight opens up on the bad weather during Women's Ashes
“Do you believe in karma? Maybe we’ve done something bad in the past”: Heather Knight opens up on the bad weather during Women’s Ashes

Heather Knight talks about the two abandoned T20I games of the Women’s Ashes, and the…