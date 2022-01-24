“Do you believe in karma? Maybe we’ve done something bad in the past”: Heather Knight opens up on the bad weather during Women’s Ashes

Heather Knight talks about the two abandoned T20I games of the Women’s Ashes, and the bad forecast for the test game as well.

The Women’s Ashes series has not started on a great note for both sides. Australia won the first T20I game, but the other two T20Is got abandoned due to rain in Adelaide. This is a multi-format series, and the Aussie side currently leads in point by 4-2. Australia got two points for the first game, whereas both teams got one point each for the abandoned games.

The next game of the series will be the sole test match at Canberra’s Manuka Oval from January 27. However, rain is predicted throughout the test as well. After the tests, there will be three ODIs too. Canberra will host the first ODI, whereas Melbourne will host the remaining two.

The fortune of England in Australia has not been kind in terms of the weather. In the 2020 T20 World Cup, their semi-final game against India was abandoned due to rain. There was no reserve day as well, and the English got knocked out without playing the knockouts.

Women’s Ashes: Heather Knight talks about Karma for bad weather

Heather Knight, in a joking way, said that they might have done some bad Karma for all this luck in Australia.

“Do you believe in karma? Maybe we’ve done something bad in the past that’s coming to get us … but there’s not a lot we can do,” Knight said.

“Luck is luck and I guess it’s the same for both teams … hopefully all the bad weather has gone out of the system.”

“We’ll look at the forecast when we get to Canberra and try and (fix) some of that karma.”

And that’s that. ☹️🌧️ Third T20I abandoned, onto Canberra for the #Ashes Test starting on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/k1Oc4sZ37T — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 23, 2022

Although, Knight said that she is trying her best to encourage all the players for the remaining games. She insists that the players should get rid of the frustrations.

“You can look at it two ways,” Heather continued.

“You can piss and moan about it and be frustrated and let it get to you, or you can try and accept that it’s not in your control and just try and get on with it.”

“I’m definitely encouraging the girls to take the second option because the first one’s not going to help us at all.”