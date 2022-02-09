Australian players IPL 2022 availability: How many IPL 2022 matches will Australian players miss?

Australian players IPL 2022 availability: Top-notch Australian cricketers are in likeliness of missing a few IPL 2022 matches.

A total of 47 Australian cricketers have registered for Indian Premier League 2022 auction. Out of the 220 overseas players, the maximum number of players belong to Australia.

As far as marquee players are concerned, two Australians namely opening batter David Warner and Test captain Pat Cummins have been included in a 10-player list who will be auctioned on a priority basis.

While only time will tell how many of these players will allure a bidder later this week, most of the bought players are in likeliness of missing some part of IPL 2022.

Australian players IPL 2022 availability

It is worth mentioning that Australia are scheduled to travel to Pakistan for an all-format tour between March 4 – April 5. Players, who won’t be selected in the national squad, will be playing the ongoing Sheffield Shield season. While the last league match of Sheffield Shield will be played between March 23-26, the final match will be played between March 31 – April 4.

Addressing the reporters in a media briefing yesterday, Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey declared that they “won’t be releasing players” for the IPL at a time when Australia are also playing international cricket.

“We do see the IPL as a really good development opportunity when it fits, but there’s obviously a huge amount of cricket with a series [in Sri Lanka] planned for immediately-post the IPL as well. So, it will be about working with the individuals to ensure they’re getting the preparation they need, but we certainly won’t be releasing players to the IPL while Australia are playing,” Bailey told the reporters.

Therefore, fans can expect Australian players to miss IPL 2022 for at least 10-14 days (if they reach India by April 6) in the beginning assuming it commences from the tentative date of March 27. With the fixtures for Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka yet to be made public, it remains to be seen if Australian players will miss the business end of IPL 2022 or not.