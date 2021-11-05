Azeem Rafiq racism case: England Cricket Board suspends Yorkshire from hosting international games

Azeem Rafiq racism case: England Cricket Board has suspended Yorkshire from hosting any kind of international games in the future.

The racism case of Azeem Rafiq has forced the English Cricket Board to take serious actions on the Yorkshire club. Azeem Rafiq, a Pakistani-born off-spinner alleged called Yorkshire as an “institutionally racist” club.

Gary Balance, a Yorkshire cricketer confirmed that he used to racially slur Azeem Rafiq. He has now been banned from selection in English cricket for an indefinite period by the ECB.

The player has admitted to saying Rafiq a ‘P**i’. He has admitted to saying others that “don’t talk to him [Rafiq], he’s a P**i”, asking “is that your uncle?” when they saw bearded Asian men and saying “does your dad own those?” in reference to corner shops.

However, Yorkshire earlier claimed that these statements were said as banter.

Azeem Rafiq racism case: ECB suspends Yorkshire

The English cricket board has now banned Yorkshire from hosting any kind of international games. They were set to host an England vs New Zealand test next year, whereas an ODI against South Africa was also on the cards. The Hundred knockout games will also not happen in Yorkshire, and the 2023 Ashes test is also set to be taken away.

I hope you are following what is happening with Yorkshire cricket. A great club out of tune with the world we live in and hurtling downwards. Saying sorry cannot be that difficult! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 4, 2021



“It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable,” ECB said.

“There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is found, swift action must be taken.”

“This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone.”

“The club’s failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represent a significant breach of its obligations to the game.”

Along with this, the sponsors have also taken a U-Turn on the county. The club official sponsors have left the contract, whereas the Nike shirt deal has also collapsed.