Azhar Ali lbw vs Cameron Green: Azhar Ali ducks Cameron Green delivery; given lbw off a gloved delivery in Karachi Test

Azhar Ali lbw vs Cameron Green: The veteran Pakistani batter registered a brainfade moment at the National Stadium today.

During the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan in Karachi, former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was at the receiving end of a bizarre dismissal.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 23rd over that Ali was undone by low bounce on a Cameron Green short delivery. Having ducked for cover, Ali ended up getting hit on his thigh as the Australians appealed in unison for an lbw dismissal.

With umpire Ahsan Raza not taking much time before ruling the decision in Green’s favour, Ali did look to discuss regarding reviewing the umpire’s decision with non-striker Abdullah Shafique. Having said that, the discussion went on for so long that the 37-year old player eventually ran out of time.

While the ball would’ve hit the stumps according to the replays, a startling revelation had come in the form of the ball glancing off Ali’s gloves before hitting his thigh pad. In what was effectively a played delivery, Ali should’ve realized the same as a batter to opt for a review without any hesitation.

Failing to do so, a dejected Ali walked back to the pavilion after scoring 6 (54) as the hosts were reduced to 21-2 in a mammoth 506-run chase. Introduced into the attack for the first time in this innings, Green picking a wicket in only the second over after lunch handed a massive advantage to the visitors at the National Stadium today.

Twitter reactions on Azhar Ali:

Glenn McGrath v Sachin Tendulkar Cameron Green v Azhar Ali#PAKvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) March 15, 2022

That dismissal befits no one better than Azhar Ali. #PAKvAUS — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) March 15, 2022

Azhar Ali wouldn’t be a happy man today. That one touched the gloves. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 15, 2022

