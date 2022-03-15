Cricket

Azhar Ali lbw vs Cameron Green: Azhar Ali ducks Cameron Green delivery; given lbw off a gloved delivery in Karachi Test

Azhar Ali lbw vs Cameron Green: Azhar Ali ducks Cameron Green delivery; given lbw off a gloved delivery in Karachi Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"If I'm being super critical, is maybe our top four firing a bit more consistently": Rachael Haynes calls for better top-4 performance in the upcoming games of ICC Women's World Cup
Next Article
"Yuki was a little bit unlucky with Pierre" - AlphaTauri confident of a better showing from Tsunoda after below-par F1 debut in 2021
Cricket Latest News
Shane Watson IPL record: Delhi Capitals support staff name latest IPL 2022
Shane Watson IPL record: Delhi Capitals support staff name latest IPL 2022

Shane Watson IPL record: Delhi Capitals have roped in former Australian all-rounder as the assistant…