Most runs in T20 overall: Most runs in a T20 match

Ever since the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has entered the Rawalpindi leg of the ongoing season, the bowlers have been taken to the cleaners in almost every other match, with records being tumbled by batters one after the other.

While the likes of Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw hogged the limelight in in the last 48 hours with some brutal hitting, with the latter even smashing the fastest-ever century in PSL history last night, it was hit fellow teammate from the Multan Sultans – Usman Khan who went hammer and tongs at the Quetta Gladiators tonight, who are playing their do-or-die match at the Pindi Club Ground.

It took some 30 hours or so for Khan to break Rossouw’s above mentioned record, as he smashed a 36-ball century to play an instrumental role in taking his team total to a massive 262/3 in their 20 Overs.

His juggernaut had finally ended only in the 11th Over, by the time he had already scored 120 runs off mere 43 deliveries, with the help of 12 Fours and 9 Sixes.

Records tumble galore at Rawalpindi

Usman was well assisted by his skipper Mohammad Rizwan (55 off 29) at the other end, as the duo stitched together a 156-run stand for the opening wicket, while the duo of Tim David (43* off 25) and Kieron Pollard (23* off 14) provided with the finishing touches.

While the opening pair went on to register the highest Powerplay score – 91, of the ongoing season, the total of 262/3 is also the highest-ever T20 format total on Pakistan soil.

Gladiators’ spinner Qais Ahmed, on the other hand, bowled the most expensive bowling spell in PSL history returning with figures of 4-0-77-2.

Most runs in T20 overall

Yet another T20 record might well be broken tonight, if the Gladiators too keep up with the fireworks with the bat during the chase as well.

The highest match aggregate record in a T20 game took place at Potchefstroom (South Africa) during a CSA T20 2022 Challenge match between the Titans and Knights, where both the teams together piled on 501 runs across the 40 Overs.

The Gladiators thus, will have to post 240 runs during their chase tonight, for both the teams to go past the present record of most runs in a T20 match.