Cricket

Babar Azam wicket today: Babar Azam bowled around legs by Prabath Jayasuriya in SL vs PAK Galle Test

Babar Azam wicket today: Babar Azam bowled around legs by Prabath Jayasuriya in SL vs PAK Galle Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Washington Sundar Lancashire: Washington Sundar County debut wicket on 2nd ball video
Next Article
6"3' Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than LeBron James and Nikola Jokic combined
Cricket Latest News
Babar Azam wicket today: Babar Azam bowled around legs by Prabath Jayasuriya in SL vs PAK Galle Test
Babar Azam wicket today: Babar Azam bowled around legs by Prabath Jayasuriya in SL vs PAK Galle Test

Babar Azam wicket today: The Pakistani captain was dismissed strangely after a fluent half-century at…