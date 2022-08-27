“Bhai shaadi kar lo”: Rohit Sharma hilariously asks Babar Azam to get married ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam engaged in a conversation ahead of the India-Pakistan match, where Rohit asked Babar to get married.

India and Pakistan are set to go head to head against each other in the league game of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The last encounter between both sides was at this very venue only, where Pakistan thumped the Indian team by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian team has performed brilliantly with the white ball this season, and they are on a winning streak. Jasprit Bumrah will miss the tournament, but the rest of the team looks all set to defend the title. All the eyebrows will be on Virat Kohli yet again, who is struggling to find his form.

Pakistan will also miss the services of Shaheen Afridi, who played a big part in Pakistan’s last victory over India. The team over relies on the opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, and this can be a thing of worry for the side.

Rohit Sharma asks Babar Azam to get married

Pakistan Cricket Board recently released a video where Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam are having chat ahead of the much anticipated India-Pakistan game. During the conversation, Rohit hilariously asks Babar to get married, “‘bhai, shaadi kar lo’ (Brother, get married),” Rohit said. Babar gracefully declines the proposal by saying ‘nhi, abhi nhi’.

Both Rohit and Babar will lead their respective sides in the Asia Cup and Younis Khan recently said that Rohit has an edge over Babar Azam in terms of captaincy. Rohit, who took charge of India’s captaincy recently became the first captain to win 14 continuous T20I matches.

Both sides have met each other 14 times in the Asia Cup so far, where India have won eight of those encounters. It is interesting that Babar has played just a single T20I this season, but he did play in the PSL. Rohit has not been at his very best this year, but he is one of the best in the business.