Bangladesh players IPL 2022 availability: Will Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman miss some part of IPL 2022?

Bangladesh players IPL 2022 availability: There’s a possibility of leading Bangladeshi players missing a few IPL 2022 matches.

Former captain Shakib Al Hasan, wicket-keeper batter Liton Das and fast bowling-trio of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the five Bangladeshi players who have been shortlisted for Indian Premier League 2022 auction.

While Shakib (71 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Rahman (39 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals) have played in the IPL in the past, the remaining three players would be hoping for a maiden bid coming their way later this week.

Currently playing the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Shakib and Rahman are the highest wicket-takers at this point in time. Shakib and Islam are also present among Top 10 run-scorers and Top 10 wicket-takers respectively. Meanwhile, Das and Ahmed are yet to justify their potential this season.

Bangladesh players IPL 2022 availability

Assuming that Bangladeshi players find a buyer in the imminent mega auction, their availability for the whole season will be doubtful as Bangladesh are scheduled to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Test matches between March 18 – April 11.

Talking particularly about Shakib, he has ruled himself out of a two-match Test series against South Africa. The development means that Shakib will be available to join his IPL franchise (assuming he gets bought) after the third ODI in Centurion on March 23.

“Shakib [Al Hasan] will certainly play the ODIs against South Africa and though he did not say anything regarding his availability for the Test series, he informed that he will be available for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka,” BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Apart from the South Africa tour, Bangladesh are also slated to host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series between May 8-23. With Shakib already confirming his availability for the same, IPL teams will have to keep that in mind before bidding for him. Despite his availability from the first week (assuming that IPL 2022 begins from March 27), Shakib will travel back for over two weeks during the business end of the tournament.

Rahman, on the other hand, will be available to play in the IPL after the ODI series in South Africa as he rarely plays Test cricket. However, multi-format players namely Das, Ahmed and Islam’s chances of making an IPL debut could be hindered due to their very limited availability.