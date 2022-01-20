Bangladesh Premier League 2022 All Teams Squads: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in BPL 2022.

Bangladesh Premier League, Bangladesh’s premier T20 competition, has returned after just over two years with the first match of the eighth season to be played between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal in Mirpur tomorrow.

Played as a seven-team tournament a couple of years ago, BPL 2022 has been reduced to a six-team affair now. While BPL 2020 champions Rajshahi Royals and Rangpur Rangers (finished at the penultimate position) have achieved the status of defunct teams, BPL 2022 will welcome Comilla Victorians (champions of BPL 2015-16) back into the competition.

The 29-day tournament will comprise of a total of 34 matches which will see six teams playing against each other twice before the Top Four teams on the points table take part in the qualifiers.

As far as the players taking part in BPL 2022 are concerned, this season will be a witness to some absolute legends of T20 cricket, some budding names to watch out for and multiple tried and tested Bangladeshi cricketers. Victorians, who will be led by Imrul Kayes, comprise of a solid overseas trio of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Sunil Narine among others.

Bangladesh Premier League 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

Chattogram Challengers

Nasum Ahmed, Benny Howell, Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Chadwick Walton, Rayad Emrit, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan (c), Akbar Ali, Naeem Islam, Enamul Haque, Zakir Hasan.

Captains with the BPL 🏆 Who is going to win this? #BPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Vi6oNEnmAt — bdcrictime.com (@BDCricTime) January 20, 2022

Fortune Barishal

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Fazle Mahmud, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shykat Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Dwayne Bravo, Munim Shahriar, Jake Lintott.

Sylhet Sunrisers

Anamul Haque (c), Taskin Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Colin Ingram, Shiraz Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Ravi Bopara, Sohag Gazi, Alok Kapali, Muktar Ali, Jubair Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Nadif Chowdhury, Shafiul Hayet, Sunzamul Islam, Lendl Simmons, Devon Thomas.

Minister Group Dhaka

Mahmudullah (c), Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Shahzad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Imran Uzzaman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Andre Russell.

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Farhad Reza, Yasir Ali, Rony Talukder, Jaker Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Sharifullah, Sohrawardi Shuvo, Nabil Samad, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, Naveenul Huq, Andre Fletcher.

Comilla Victorians

Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Shohidul Islam, Imrul Kayes (c), Tanvir Islam, Kusal Mendis, Oshane Thomas, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider, Mehedi Hasan, Cameron Delport, Karim Janat.