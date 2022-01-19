Bangladesh Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: When and where will BPL 2022 matches be played?

Bangladesh Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush presents the entire schedule for the eighth edition of BPL.

The Bangladesh Premier League 2022 is finally back with its eighth edition, after the previous two seasons were forced to be called off due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming season of Bangladesh’s premier T20 tournament will commence from Friday, January 21, with a total of six teams set to partake in the league.

The tournament will be played in three venues across Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram, with 38 matches (34 league games and 4 knock outs) to take place in the round-robin and playoffs format.

The Rajshahi Royals, winners of the previous season, alongside the Rangpur Riders, will no longer take part in the tournament, with both the teams now being defunct.

The Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, return back to the tournament after missing the previous season. The Victorians have won the BPL title twice during the 2015 and the 2019 editions.

The six teams to participate in the league are Comilla Victorians, Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Minister Group Dhaka, and Sylhet Sunrisers.

Chattogram Challengers unveiled their jersey for #BPL2022. How is it? pic.twitter.com/3epaJo43hA — bdcrictime.com (@BDCricTime) January 17, 2022

Bangladesh Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures

Fri, Jan 21 Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Brishal; 1 pm (IST)

Fri, Jan 21 Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka; 6 pm (IST)