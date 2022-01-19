Bangladesh Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: When and where will BPL 2022 matches be played?

Bangladesh Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush presents the entire schedule for the eighth edition of BPL.
The Bangladesh Premier League 2022 is finally back with its eighth edition, after the previous two seasons were forced to be called off due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming season of Bangladesh’s premier T20 tournament will commence from Friday, January 21, with a total of six teams set to partake in the league.
The tournament will be played in three venues across Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram, with 38 matches (34 league games and 4 knock outs) to take place in the round-robin and playoffs format.
The Rajshahi Royals, winners of the previous season, alongside the Rangpur Riders, will no longer take part in the tournament, with both the teams now being defunct.
The Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, return back to the tournament after missing the previous season. The Victorians have won the BPL title twice during the 2015 and the 2019 editions.
The six teams to participate in the league are Comilla Victorians, Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Minister Group Dhaka, and Sylhet Sunrisers.
Bangladesh Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures
|Fri, Jan 21
|Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Brishal; 1 pm (IST)
|Fri, Jan 21
|Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka; 6 pm (IST)
|Sat, Jan 22
|Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 12 pm (IST)
|Sat, Jan 22
|Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka; 5 pm (IST)
|Mon, Jan 24
|Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka; 12 pm (IST)
|Mon, Jan 24
|Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers; 5 pm (IST)
|Tue, Jan 25
|Minister Group Dhaka vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 12 pm (IST)
|Tue, Jan 25
|Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barisha; 5 pm (IST)
|Fri, Jan 28
|Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers; 1 pm (IST)
|Fri, Jan 28
|Minister Group Dhaka vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 6 pm (IST)
|Sat, Jan 29
|Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers; 12 pm (IST)
|Sat, Jan 29
|Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 5 pm (IST)
|Mon, Jan 31
|Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians; 12 pm (IST)
|Mon, Jan 31
|Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers; 5 pm (IST)
|Tue, Feb 01
|Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka; 12 pm (IST)
|Tue, Feb 01
|Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal; 5 pm (IST)
|Thu, Feb 03
|Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 12 pm (IST)
|Thu, Feb 03
|Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians; 5 pm (IST)
|Fri, Feb 04
|Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 1 pm (IST)
|Fri, Feb 04
|Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka; 6 pm (IST)
|Mon, Feb 07
|Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal; 12 pm (IST)
|Mon, Feb 07
|Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 5 pm (IST)
|Tue, Feb 08
|Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka; 12 pm (IST)
|Tue, Feb 08
|Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Sunrisers 5 pm (IST)
|Web, Feb 09
|Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka; 12 pm (IST)
|Web, Feb 09
|Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 5 pm (IST)
|Fri, Feb 11
|Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers; 1 pm (IST)
|Fri, Feb 11
|Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka; 6 pm (IST)
|Sat, Feb 12
|Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers; 12 pm (IST)
|Sat, Feb 12
|Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers; 5 pm (IST)
|Mon, Feb 14
|Eliminator; 12 pm (IST)
|Mon, Feb 14
|1st Qualifier; 5 pm (IST)
|Wed, Feb 16
|2nd Qualifier 5 pm (IST)
|Fri, Feb 18
|BPL 2022 Final; 6 pm (IST)