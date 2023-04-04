Bangladesh vs Ireland Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch BAN vs IRE Mirpur Test?

Bangladesh and Ireland are playing their first Test against each other.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie has won the toss and chose to bat in their first Test in almost four years. Ireland, who have faced Pakistan, Afghanistan and England at a home, neutral and away venue respectively in the past, are facing Bangladesh away from home this time round.

As many as six Irish cricketers namely Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume, Ben White (first-class debut as well) have been handed Test debut in Mirpur today. While batter Peter Moor is also playing his first match for Ireland, he has represented Zimbabwe in 78 matches across formats between 2014-2019.

Set to play their first Test in 2023, Bangladesh are likely to begin their Test rivalry against this opposition on a winning note considering how they have it in them to dominate Ireland with a first-choice Playing XI in their own conditions.

The hosts have made three changes to their Playing XI which hosted India last year at the same venue. Batter Zakir Hasan, wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed have been replaced by batter Tamim Iqbal and pacers Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Test Live Telecast Channel

The last leg of Ireland’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 isn’t available on television channels in India either as neither of the prominent networks put forward any interest to televise a one-off match.

As a result, Indian fans have no option than to live stream this Test on streaming platform FanCode. A one-match subscription will cost them as low as INR 15 on the website and application of FanCode. Readers must note that the platform isn’t providing any discount for this particular contest.

Much like India, even the UK has no provision of a television channel broadcasting Bangladesh-Ireland Test. Hence, Irish fans back home will have to take refuge in streaming platform Clubber (also a paid service) for the next five days.

Date – 04/04/2023 (Tueday).

Match start Time – 04:00 AM (Ireland), 09:30 AM (India) and 10:00 AM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Clubber TV (Ireland & UK) and Gazi TV & T-Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Rabbithole App (Bangladesh) and Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel (Rest of the World).