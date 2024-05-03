Days After Getting Singled Out for Odd Fashion Choices, Caleb Williams Makes a Telling Statement on Mental Health Day

The 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams is being referred to as a generational talent, who took the NFL world by storm after the Chicago Bears drafted him as the first overall. But the rise to stardom comes with its downsides, and for Caleb, it was critics throwing shade at his unusual fashion choices. Yet, days after being criticized heavily on social media, Caleb has made a telling statement to spread awareness on the occasion of Mental Health Day.

Williams is one of the most authentic players who is always as true to himself as one can get. As May is mental health awareness month, the Bears quarterback shared an important message about the power of kindness with his followers on Instagram.

He emphasized how our actions, whether in conversation or passing by, can greatly affect others, highlighting serious issues like bullying and mental health. Stressing on the importance of being kind, he stated the positive impact it can have on people facing such challenges. He wrote:

“You never know who you’ll impact. You never know how you’ll impact someone. Whether it’s a conversation, or you’re walking by someone, or talking to someone. Whether it’s towards bullying or mental health. If you are kind and think kind. It impacts those two things tremendously.”

Notably, Caleb runs a foundation called “Caleb Cares,” which is dedicated to eliminating bullying and focuses on empowering the kids who struggle to fit in society. From a young age, Caleb Williams learned the value of caring for others, inspired by his mother’s dedication to the children at her daycare. Now, as the founder of Caleb Cares, he’s continuing his family’s mission of spreading kindness.

Redefining Norms Through Fashion and Football

Caleb Williams made quite a few headlines a month back when he showed up to support the USC women’s basketball showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks. While cheering on the Trojans in a yellow hoodie, he caught the cameras’ attention by waving back. The clip, however, got everyone talking for all the wrong reasons: his pink iPhone case, a pink wallet, and pink nail polish.

Online comments criticized Caleb Williams for his choice of feminine colors, raising doubts about his ability to lead an NFL team. However, such criticisms are baseless and irrelevant. Williams has proven his mettle in college, and mere nail polish shouldn’t even be a topic of discussion regarding his abilities in the field.

This, however, wasn’t the first time he expressed himself this way. During his 2022 season, Williams faced backlash for painting “F**k Utah” on his nails before a game, which they ended up losing. One could even very well argue that he sees nail painting as an expression and a tribute to his mother, who was a lifelong nail technician.

Despite being a rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams has been given the responsibility to lead the Chicago Bears. So, criticizing his fashion choices as a basis for questioning his talent is unnecessary. Moreover, once the NFL season kicks off, he will have the chance to silence his doubters.