Novak Djokovic Makes Himself More Relatable With Incredible Skill That Sets Him Apart From Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic has often shown his friendly and goofy side off the court as fierce as he is on the court who is always eager to edge out his opponents. Recently, he was spreading happiness on the streets of Montenegro dressed as a fisherman. In doing so, he generates more love from fans all around the world and this also makes him different as compared to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic has had a sense of humor since the beginning, making fun of Maria Sharapova’s antics for laughter or imitating Rafael Nadal in front of him, for instance. And more recently, he became the God of Thunder ‘Thor’ in an Instagram post.

In his most recent avatar, Djokovic was wearing an orange jumper with orange pants with a black bowler-like hat. He was wearing a prosthetic grey-white beard, mustache, and hair, and was holding a bucket in his right hand. Djokovic was completely unrecognizable and was the spitting image of a fisherman.

Djokovic, after having skipped the Madrid Open 2024, faced a lot of criticism from tennis fans online. However, he remains unfazed and continues to spend quality vacation time with his family in Montenegro. Dressing up as a fisherman, Djokovic was playing and teaching young kids tennis.

After he won the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year Award, Djokovic even happily embraced being the next James Bond. His movie star appeal isn’t lost on his fans and it’s something Djokovic plays with quite often and very effectively.

Although Roger Federer too has the looks and sense of humor, but he does not come across as someone who is comfortable in making a fool of himself and pulling it off well that too. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal is a man of fewer words and although he is someone who loves a good conversation and is approachable, he isn’t as gregarious and outspoken to be an entertainer in anything apart from tennis.

So it is Novak Djokovic’s ability to mix confidence and humility well, besides his achievements, that makes him different from sportspersons outside tennis as well. Here are some of his pictures that went viral on social media recently –

Novak Djokovic Pranked Star Athletes at the Ryder Cup 2023

One of his most entertaining acts was at the 2023 Ryder Cup. While the event went well with Europe emerging as the winner over the USA, the event also had an an All-Star exhibition match. Star athletes like Novak Djokovic, Welsh footballer Gareth Bale, F1 Driver Carlos Sainz (who also met Djokovic in Monte Carlo this year), and soccer star Andriy Shevchenko among others participated in it.

While proud and honored to be there, Djokovic thought of spicing up the atmosphere by posing as a waiter and pranking everyone. He told L’Equippe (reported by Sportskeeda), about the incident.

“We thought of the idea of a disguise. It took nearly an hour for me to get ready, with six or seven people with make-up artists, a hairdresser, a stylist. I dressed up like a waiter who brings room service, we put pillows on my stomach to make me fatter,” said Djokovic.

Djokovic’s prank played out well. But in the end, it was golfer Rory Mcllroy who first ousted him. Everyone got the joke and hilarity ensued after that.