Comedian Andrew Schulz Lined Up To Roast Tom Brady Exclaims Why It Is a “Horrible Decision” By Netflix

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, is gearing up for a special event called “The Greatest Roast of All Time.” On this Netflix show, his ex-teammates and comedians will roast him hard, and it won’t be easy for Brady to dodge the punches. Andrew Schulz, a famous comedian, will deliver the final blows, making it a must-watch event.

Schulz is all fired up to take on Brady, however, he believes it is a “horrible decision” from Netflix to broadcast the show live. “The GROAT” which is set to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 5th May, will be hosted by famous actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Recently, Netflix announced the lineup which includes Tom Brady’s former teammates, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Drew Bledsoe among others. Moreover, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck, standup comedian Andrew Schulz, Jeff Ross, and Tony Hinchcliffe will also be making an appearance to roast the legendary quarterback.

Andrew Schulz, in a recent episode of his podcast “Flagrant,” expressed some doubts about the upcoming show. Since many of the roasters are former NFL players, Schulz is worried about how they will perform live. He is concerned they might mess up their lines during the roast, which could make things awkward.

According to Schulz, it would have been better to pre-record it instead of doing it live, especially with football players on display. By editing out any mistakes, the show could be made even funnier and more enjoyable for the audience.

Netflix is taking a big leap with its first-ever live roast of the most popular athlete in the football world, Tom Brady. While there might be a few mistakes, it’s important not to underestimate Brady’s friends. Edelman and Gronk are known for their wit and humor. Additionally, Bledsoe and Belichick have a history with Brady which will make the roast even more entertaining.

Andrew Schulz’s Challenge as the Final Roaster

Despite his doubts, Andrew Schulz believes it would be fun to perform with such talented figures. Moreover, the venue itself is a dream for any entertainer to perform in. But, Schulz being an experienced comedian has the most difficult role to play, which is making him a bit nervous.

Schulz will be the last performer to roast the former New England Patriots QB. In his podcast, he revealed how even the most talented comedians fear going last in a roast. This is because the performers going first often use the most popular punchlines making it difficult for the last performer to come up with new material.

That said, it’s Andrew Schulz going last who is as hilarious and creative as one could get. He is currently one of the world’s most beloved stand-up comedians, known for his quick and witty punches, especially in his crowd work. So, there is no denying that his segment could turn out to be the highlight of the entire show.