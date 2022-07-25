“Bapu badhu Saru che”: Rohit Sharma amazed by Axar Patel’s match-winning knock vs West Indies in Port of Spain

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has praised Axar Patel’s match-winning innings in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Team India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the 2nd ODI to clinch the 3-match ODI series. All-rounder Axar Patel played a huge part in India’s win, and he was the surprise match-winner with the bat in the 2nd innings.

Team India were chasing the target of 312 runs, but despite half-centuries by Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer, they needed a huge effort from Axar Patel. Patel did not disappoint, and he blasted 64 runs in just 35 balls with the help of five sixes and three boundaries. He sealed the match by hitting a six on Kyle Mayers’ delivery.

Rohit Sharma applauds Axar Patel’s efforts

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is amazed by the performance of Team India in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain. He particularly called out the innings of Axar Patel which played a huge part in India’s win. Axar is also referred to as “Bapu”.

“Woah 🤯 that was some performance from team India last night. Bapu badhu Saru che,” Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Rohit was rested for the ODI series against West Indies, but he will be back to lead in the side in the T20Is. Apart from Rohit, players like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will also be back to strengthen to Indian line-up. Rohit missed the test against England due to Covid, but he was back to lead the side in white-ball formats.

Team India won both T20Is and ODIs against England under the leadership of Rohit. However, Rohit has been struggling to find his rhythm with the bat. He struggled in the IPL 2022 as well with Mumbai Indians, where he could not even score a single half-century in the tournament.

It is almost fixed that the top Indian players will be rested for the upcoming Zimbabwe series, so the team would want Rohit to gain some batting form ahead of the Asia Cup in UAE next month.