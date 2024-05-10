Caleb Williams Acknowledges Gisele Bundchen’s Disappointment With Tom Brady’s Roast

The Tom Brady Roast on Netflix was as crazy as one could imagine. Not only was the former NFL QB made fun of his professional life, but even his failed marriage with Gisele Bundchen was up on stage for everyone to laugh at. The show became an instant hit after many, including Caleb Williams, reacted to the nasty jokes made on TB12.

After the unfiltered GROAT kicked up a storm on social media, it was reported that the jokes made about Gisele Bundchen were not received well by the Brazilian model. She was “deeply disappointed” by the “irresponsible” jokes about her marriage with Tom Brady. It was also reported how the show had negatively affected their kids, Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14.

Despite the reports, the internet went bonkers as many X users weren’t very kind to Gisele’s response. “Sh*t she shouldn’t have slept around on our boy Brady then,” a Patriots fan wrote. However, what made the tweet even more interesting was that it was liked by the new Bears QB1, Caleb Williams.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only tweet Caleb Williams liked about Tom Brady’s roast. He also acknowledged Eli Manning’s cold response for not attending the event. The tweet itself was no less than a roast.

Caleb Williams Is Eyeing on Tom Brady’s Luxuries

Apart from all the roast-related tweets that Caleb Williams liked, the 2022 Heisman winner also eyed Tom Brady’s style statement that starts with luxury watches. TB12 is a well-known watch collector who never fails to make headlines with his expensive timepieces, similar to what he did during his Netflix roast.

The watch worn by the 45-year-old was a custom-made Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillion with ‘Tom Brady’ imprinted on the dial instead of the Roman numerals. The only Roman numeral on the dial was VII, representing his seven Super Bowl championships. This timeless timepiece is reported to be worth a whopping $300,000.

That said, it was not the only jewelry that the legendary football player wore during the show. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also wore a bulky custom-made ring just for the GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time).

According to People, the ring is studded with 400 diamonds, rubies, and sapphires and is reported to be worth $40,000. The ornament was as impressive as a Super Bowl ring, but what makes it special is that no other QB in the NFL, not even Patrick Mahomes, possesses a ring like this.