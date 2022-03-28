Bay Oval Mount Maunganui ODI records: List of batting and bowling stats and records in Mount Maunganui ODIs

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui ODI records: The SportsRush brings you the list of records of Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

New Zealand will take on the Netherlands in the first ODI of the three-match series on 29 March 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The only T20I of the series got abandoned due to rain.

This series is the last international series of Ross Taylor, and he would want to make it memorable. Ross Taylor announced in December only that he will retire from international cricket after the home summer of New Zealand.

The Blackcaps are without the players who are taking part in the Indian Premier League 2022. New Zealand’s coach announced that the IPL players won’t be involved in the series.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui ODI records

The Bay Oval has hosted a total of 10 ODIs so far, and the average 1st innings score at this ground is 279 runs. This surface has always been great for batting, and the pitch offers a decent amount of bounce. Out of the 10 games, five teams have won batting first, whereas five times the chasing team has won.

Martin Guptill has scored the highest runs on this ground. Guptill has scored 413 runs at an average of 45.88, courtesy of two centuries and two half-centuries. He enjoys batting on this very ground. Ross Taylor is at the 2nd position, and he has scored 342 runs at 48.85, with five half-centuries.

Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham complete the top-5 list. Tom Latham will lead the side in this series. Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera has scored the highest score on this ground. Perera once scored 140 runs at a strike-rate of 189.18 against New Zealand on this very ground.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult has scalped the most wickets on this ground, whereas Matt Henry is at the second position. Boult has 16 wickets in 8 games and Henry has 8 wickets in 3 games.