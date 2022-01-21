BBL 11 finals format: Schedule and fixtures of Big Bash League 2021-22 knockout round

BBL 11 finals format: The Big Bash League allows as many as five teams to take part in the knockout round after the league stage.

During the eliminator match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, Adelaide Strikers opening batters Alex Carey and Matthew Short have put together a 100-run opening stand after captain Peter Siddle won the toss and chose to bat.

Strikers have been bolstered by the presence of wicket-keeper batter Carey and batter Travis Head. Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes have received a shot in the arm by the return of in-form fast bowler Scott Boland.

Calling the shots in between playing the shots 🗣 Alex Carey has the @strikersBBL sitting pretty at 0-97 after 🔟 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/F1nzZDlnt3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2022

BBL 11 finals format

BBL, whose latest format allows as many as five teams to take part in the knockout round, is bound to confuse fans with respect to how proceedings work post the league phase.

Currently being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, BBL Eliminator match is played between the fourth and fifth-ranked teams on the points table. Table toppers Perth Scorchers will face defending champions Sydney Sixers (second position on the points table) in the second knockout match in a virtual first-semi-final (Qualifier) tomorrow.

Sydney Thunder, who had finished as the third-ranked team in the league stage, will lock horns against the winner of eliminator. In what will be a virtual second semi-final, the winner of this match will then face the loser of Qualifier.

BBL 2021-22 match schedule for knockout round

January 21 – Eliminator, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes at MCG

January 22 – Qualifier, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers at Docklands Stadium

January 23 – Knockout, Sydney Thunder vs Winner of Eliminator at MCG

January 26 – Challenger, Winner of Knockout vs Loser of Qualifier at TBA

January 28 – Final, Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger at TBA