BBL 11: Melbourne Renegades re-signs “The President” Mohammad Nabi for upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 11: Mohammad Nabi will return to Melbourne Renegades for the 5th consecutive Big Bash League campaign.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is starting from 5th December 2021. With the season about to start, the teams have been finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Melbourne Renegades have announced their third and final overseas signing of the season.

After signing Reece Topley and Unmukt Chand, they have now finally revealed their final overseas signing.

BBL 11: Melbourne Renegades re-signs Mohammad Nabi

The Melbourne Renegades have re-signed Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Nabi will be playing his 5th consecutive BBL with the Renegades, and he is coming on the back of the T20 World Cup. Popularly known as “The President”, Nabi is a fan-favourite in Melbourne.

In BBL, Nabi has scalped 25 wickets with the ball, whereas he averages 28.41 with the bat. He is a veteran who has played all around the globe. In T20 Blast, Nabi played for Northamptonshire this season, where he played for London Spirit in the Hundred.

“It’s great to be linking up with the Renegades once again. Going into my fifth Big Bash campaign, I feel like part of their family,” Nabi said.

“I hope we can win another title and give our fans something to smile about after such a difficult time for everyone.”

The Afghan all-rounder is BACK for #BBL11! 🇦🇫 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/5eYnpViB1I — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 10, 2021

David Saker, head coach of Melbourne Renegades has also expressed his delight at Nabi’s return.

“It’s great to have a player of Mohammad Nabi’s quality locked in for BBL|11,” David Saker said.

“His record in the Big Bash speaks for itself and he brings a wealth of experience from playing in T20 tournaments around the world.”

“He has the flexibility with both bat and ball to play various roles for our team. We’re looking forward to what he can bring this year.”

Melbourne Renegades Squad

Squad (till now): Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley, Unmukt Chand, Mohammad Nabi.