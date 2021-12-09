BBL 11: Pakistan’s pacer Ahmed Daniyal to join Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash League

BBL 11: Pakistan’s pacer Ahmed Daniyal is set to join Melbourne Stars for the ongoing Big Bash League campaign.

After losing their first BBL 11 game against Sydney Sixers, the Melbourne Stars are on a signing streak. After Haris Rauf and Andre Russel, the Stars have signed another International player in their ranks. Pakistan’s pacer Ahmad Daniyal will now join the Melbourne Stars for the BBL 11.

Ahmad Daniyal will be Star’s 5th overseas signing this season after Andre Russel, Qais Ahmad, Joe Clarke, Syed Faridoun, and Haris Rauf. Although, a maximum of three overseas players can only feature in the playing eleven of Big Bash League teams. Daniyal will be available to play for Melbourne Stars after completing his 72-hours mandatory quarantine. Ahmad rose in the scene earlier this year in the T10 League for the Qalandars.

BBL 11: Ahmed Daniyal to join Melbourne Stars

Ahmed Daniyal is yet another Qalandars academy product for the Stars after Haris Rauf and Syed Faridoun. Rauf has already been a fan-favorite, whereas Daniyal would want to follow in his footsteps as well. Daniyal scalped six wickets in the PSL 2021 for the Lahore Qalandars.

Well bowled Ahmed Daniyal

Blair Crouch, General Manager of the Melbourne Stars has expressed his delight on Daniyal’s signing.

“It’s been a huge week of international signings at the Stars and we are looking forward to welcoming Ahmed Daniyal into the family,” Crouch said.

“To have Andre Russell, Haris Rauf and Ahmed Daniyal commit to the club for BBL|11 is a massive boost for the squad and for all of our fans, who we can’t wait to see back at the MCG this summer to cheer on these world-class players.”

Ahmed Daniyal is expected to stay with the squad for the rest of the season. Melbourne Stars will play their next game on 10 December 2021 against Sydney Thunder. However, Daniyal will not be available to attend that game due to Quarantine issues.