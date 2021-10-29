BBL 2021-22: Joe Clarke to represent Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Stars have announced their first overseas signings in the name of English keeper Joe Clarke.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is set to start from 5th December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will be up against Melbourne Stars in the first game of the season.

With the season about to start, the teams have been finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Melbourne Stars have announced their first overseas signing of the season.

BBL 2021-22: Joe Clarke to Melbourne Stars

The Melbourne Stars have finally announced their first overseas signing for the upcoming BBL season. English keeper-batsman Joe Clarke will join the Stars family. Clarke had a brilliant summer in the English T20 Blast, whereas he also had a spell in PSL 2021.

In T20 Blast, Clarke scored 408 runs at a strike-rate of 180.53, whereas he also played a knock of 136 runs in 65 balls. He has been regarded as one of the best hitters in English cricket. In the last season, he played for the Perth Scorchers in BBL, as a replacement player of Jason Roy.

“I’m pretty excited about coming down to Melbourne for the Australian summer and getting involved at the Stars,” Clarke said.

“The Stars are known for the quality players that are involved, so it was a pretty simple decision for me to commit to this summer and play in front of all the fans in green. I know Melbourne has been through a tough 18 months with COVID so I’m looking forward to being part of the fun that is ahead this summer.”

New Star secured! The @StarsBBL have pinched Englishman @joeclarke10 from the Scorchers for their #BBL11 campaign ✨ pic.twitter.com/FTEQIMyDwW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) October 28, 2021

David Hussey, coach of the Melbourne Stars has expressed his delight on the same. “It’s well known in the UK how talented Joe is and we want his time with the Stars to hopefully lead to even bigger things in the future for him,” Hussey said.

Hussey also highlighted the importance of Joe Clarke’s keeping abilities. “He’ll be a great fit for our batting lineup. Joe also gives us an option with the wicketkeeping gloves so all those elements will be beneficial for our team shape.”