Highest BBL partnership: Full list of highest batting partnerships in Big Bash League

Highest BBL partnership: Batters from Melbourne Stars registered the joint 10th-highest partnership in the Big Bash League today.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in Brisbane, Melbourne Stars wicket-keeper batter Joe Clarke and batter Hilton Cartwright scored individual half-centuries to power the team to 207/9 in 20 overs.

After Brisbane Heat captain Jimmy Peirson won the toss and chose to field, bowlers of the home team reduced Stars to 16/3 in the third over as Marcus Stoinis (0), Joe Burns (2) and Glenn Maxwell (2) were dismissed cheaply inside the powerplay.

It was at this point in time that Clarke and Cartwright put together a game-changing 73-ball 151-run partnership for the fourth wicket which included some eye-catching boundaries to all parts of the Gabba.

Opening the batting with Stoinis, Clarke top-scored for Stars with his 85 (44) comprising of seven fours and five sixes. In what was Clarke’s maiden half-century for Melbourne, it was his second in the BBL and 14th in this format.

Cartwright, on the other hand, was the one who kick-started muscling enormous sixes to his as many as eight of them in his 79 (44). While it was the 29-year old batter’s seventh T20 half-century, it was sixth in the BBL and third for the Stars. Readers must note that Cartwright has been part of some of the biggest BBL partnerships in the past as well.

It is worth mentioning that Clarke and Cartwright’s partnership is the highest-ever fourth-wicket partnership in the BBL. Additionally, the pair has equaled former Hobart Hurricanes-pair of Ben McDermott and George Bailey’s 151-run partnership against Melbourne Renegades four years ago to register the joint 10th-highest partnership in the tournament.

Highest BBL partnership

S. No. Batters Runs Wicket Team Opposition Ground Year 1 Marcus Stoinis & Hilton Cartwright 207 1st Melbourne Stars Sydney Sixers MCG 2020 2 Matthew Wade & D’Arcy Short 203 1st Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Strikers Adelaide Oval 2020 3 Rob Quiney & Luke Wright 172 1st Melbourne Stars Hobart Hurricanes Bellerive Oval 2012 4 Shaun Marsh & Michael Klinger 171* 1st Perth Scorchers Melbourne Renegades Docklands Stadium 2015 5 Alex Carey & Jake Weatherald 171 1st Adelaide Strikers Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval 2018 6 Josh Philippe & James Vince 167* 2nd Sydney Sixers Hobart Hurricanes SCG 2019 7 Michael Hussey & Jacques Kallis 160 1st Sydney Thunder Brisbane Heat ANZ Stadium 2014 8 Matthew Wade & D’Arcy Short 158* 1st Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Strikers Adelaide Oval 2019 9 Max Bryant & Ben Cutting 158* 1st Brisbane Heat Melboune Stars Gabba 2019 10 Ben McDermott & George Bailey | Joe Clarke & Hilton Cartwright 151 3rd | 4th Hobart Hurricanes | Melbourne Stars Melbourne Renegades | Brisbane Heat Docklands Stadium | Gabba 2017 | 2021

How we see the Gabba vs how Hilton Cartwright is seeing the Gabba 💥 #TeamGreen #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/XGZgpr0WB3 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 27, 2021

Highest partnership in the BBL (by wickets)