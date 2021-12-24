Cricket

BBL 2021-22: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers as an international signing for BBL 11

BBL 2021-22: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers for the rest of ongoing Big Bash League
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“LeBron James can’t touch the top of the backboard anymore but he gets up pretty high”: David Fizdale showers the Lakers superstar with ‘aging like fine wine’ compliments
Next Article
"Kevin Durant couldn't win a single 1v1 against LeBron James!": Cavaliers' Kevin Love recalls how Lakers star humiliated Nets star during 2014 All-Star weekend
Cricket Latest News
BBL 2021-22: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers for the rest of ongoing Big Bash League
BBL 2021-22: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers as an international signing for BBL 11

BBL 2021-22: Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan will represent Sydney Sixers for the rest of the…