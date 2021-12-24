BBL 2021-22: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers as an international signing for BBL 11

BBL 2021-22: Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan will represent Sydney Sixers for the rest of the ongoing Big Bash League.

The Sydney Sixers are aiming for their third straight BBL title, and they are looking in great form this season. They have won three of their four games in the tournament so far, where they defeated the Adelaide Strikers in the last game. Josh Phillipe is the highest run-scorer of the tournament, whereas Moises Henriques is the 2nd highest.

Sydney Sixers certainly have some challenges ahead of them. Tom Curran is ruled out due to an injury, whereas Chris Jordan has also gone home. The spin stocks of the Sydney Sixers have also dealt a blow. Ben Manenti is ruled out of the tournament, whereas Steve O’Keefe is also injured.

BBL 2021-22: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers for BBL11

To bolster their spin-bowling options, Sydney Sixers have signed Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan as an overseas signing. The leg-spinner will certainly be an asset for the team. Sydney Sixers will be Shadab’s second BBL team after the Brisbane Heat. Shadab played for Brisbane Heat in BBL 07, where he scalped two wickets in three games.

Shadab Khan took nine wickets in the T20 World Cup, which includes a 4-wicket haul against Australia in the semi-final. Khan is a T20 veteran and has played in leagues around the world. Shadab has scalped 197 T20 wickets in his career, whereas he has scored 1407 runs with the bat as well.

Shadab Khan is BACK in the BBL! 🇵🇰#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/48pyywRMCW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 24, 2021

Greg Shipperd, head coach of Sydney Sixers has expressed his pleasure on the signing of Shadab Khan.

“Shadab joins us as cover for the bowlers we have lost and comes together with two other young and exciting spinners in Lloyd Pope and Todd Murphy,” Shipperd said.

“All three young men are still learning their craft but have shown at various levels that they can be world-class.”

“We welcome Shadab’s skills in all three facets of the game and can’t wait to see him get an opportunity in coming matches.”

Sydney Sixers will face Sydney Thunder in their next game on Boxing Day.