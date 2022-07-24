BBL Disney Star Deal: Where to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 in India?

BBL Disney Star Deal: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season in India.

The upcoming edition of the Big Bash League is expected to be a grand one after the introduction of its first-ever international draft. Many star players have drafted their names for the same, and the problem of lack of international stars in the BBL can be solved this time around.

After the cancellation of the South Africa ODI series, some of the big Australian players as well can take part in the tournament for a brief period. BBL 2022-23 is set to start on 13 December 2022 with the match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The final will take place on 4 February 2023.

BBL Disney Star Deal

The Disney Star network has acquired the rights to broadcast the home games of Australia’s Men’s and Women’s teams as well as the Big Bash League (Both BBL and WBBL) in India from the 2023-24 season. This is a record deal that will last for seven years. Recently, Disney Star also acquired the long terms TV rights of the IPL.

The matches will be televised on the different channels of Star Sports, whereas Hotstar will digitally stream all the games.

“We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023/24 onwards,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer.

“The magnitude of this association is a testament to the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between Australian and Indian teams, the excitement and popularity of WBBL and BBL, and the high regard of Australian cricket in India and global markets more broadly.

Cricket Australia confirms a new association with Disney Star to broadcast Australian cricket throughout India and other territories across Asia. The seven-year deal will see Star televise both men’s and women’s matches as well as BBL & WBBL. #CricketTwitter @CricketAus — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) July 24, 2022

The 2022-23 edition of the Big Bash League, and all the home games of Australia’s Men’s and Women’s teams will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports network only as the deal will commence from the very next season. Nicky Hockley also confirmed the same in his statement.

“There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights-holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season,” Hockley added.