BBL Points Table: Which team is leading in Big Bash League 11 ladder?

BBL Points Table: The battle amongst franchises intensifies as the league almost reaches the halfway stage with grand final on January 28.

The Big Bash League 2021-22 is up and running and has almost scampered through to the midway stage.

It was a double header event on Wednesday where the Sydney Sixers were up against Brisbane Heat at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier in the day. In what turned out to be a low scoring thriller, the home side chased down the target of 106 runs in the final delivery of the game to prevail by 2 wickets.

Later in the day, during match no. 26 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, the fans were lucky yet again to witness the Ben McDermott special, who smashed his third century in the marquee league for the Hobart Hurricanes to take his side home by 85 runs against the Melbourne Renegades.

McDermott’s innings of 127 off mere 65 deliveries comprised if 9 fours and as many maximums to power the Hurricanes’ score to 206-5 after 20 Overs. In reply, the Renegades, despite wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper’s innings of 57 (35) right at the top, fell short of the target by 85 runs as they got bundled up for mere 121 in 15.5 Overs.

BBL Points Table

Winning the first game on Wednesday’s double header, the Sydney Sixers have pipped the Perth Scorchers marginally on the Net run-rate count after match no.27 of BBL 2021-22.

Having played a total of 7 games each so far, both the Sixers and the Scorchers have won 6 matches each with 21 points respectively under their belt.

Sixers (NRR- +1.264) are placed on the top of the ladder at the moment above Scorchers (NRR- +1.188).

In fact, the Perth Scorchers were leading the points table until they lost their first game of the tournament on Tuesday against Sydney Thunder by 34 runs.

The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win out of 6 matches, garnering mere 5 points so far after match no.26.