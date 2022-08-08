Belfast Cricket Ground T20 records: Belfast T20 records and highest innings total at Civil Service Cricket Club Sormont

Belfast Cricket Ground T20 records: Civil Service Cricket Club will be hosting an international match in less than three weeks.

Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland 2022 will commence in less than 24 hours from now with the first of a five-match T20I series to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club. Readers must note that all the remaining matches of this series will also be played at this venue only.

Belfast, which hosted New Zealand for three T20Is for last month, will be hosting a total of eight international matches in this bumper Irish summer.

Ireland, who’ve played 14 out of the 22 T20Is played here, have won four and lost nine to not have the best of records in the last 14 years. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have never played a Belfast T20I in the past. Having played nine ODIs at this venue, Afghanistan have won five and lost four matches.

Belfast Cricket Ground T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Civil Service Cricket Club are Paul Stirling (188), William Porterfield (154), Glenn Phillips (148), Gary Wilson (131) and Mark Adair (112). A list of best T20I batters at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR Paul Stirling (IRE) 10 188 40 18.8 116.04 Glenn Phillips (NZ) 3 148 69* 148 132.14 Mark Adair (IRE) 5 112 37* 37.33 136.58 David Miller (SA) 2 111 75* 181.96 Dane Cleaver (NZ) 3 88 78* 44 129.41

Highest wicket-takers in Belfast T20Is are Kevin O’Brien (11), Dewald Nel (9), Andrew Cusack (9), Josh Little (9) and Harvir Baidwan (8). A list of best T20I bowlers here among active cricketers is given below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Josh Little (IRE) 4 9 15.66 8.81 10.6 Paul Stirling (IRE) 10 7 10.14 6.45 9.4 Ish Sodhi (NZ) 3 6 14 7.63 11 Lockie Ferguson (NZ) 2 5 4.8 4.5 6.4 Craig Young (IRE) 6 5 40.2 9.13 26.4

Highest innings total at Civil Service Cricket Club, Sormont, Belfast

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 190/5 20 Bangladesh Ireland 2012 189/2 20 South Africa Ireland 2021 180/4 19 New Zealand Ireland 2022 179/4 20 New Zealand Ireland 2022 174/4 20 Ireland New Zealand 2022

Out of 22 Belfast T20Is over the years, 13 have been won by teams batting second. The above mentioned third-highest innings total at this venue is also the highest successful T20I run-chase here.