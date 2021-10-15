Bellerive Oval Hobart weather today: What is the weather forecast for Renegades vs Hurricanes and Thunder vs Strikers WBBL 2021 matches?

Bellerive Oval Hobart weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for first double-header of WBBL 2021.

The first double-header of the ongoing seventh season of the Women’s Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in Hobart tomorrow.

To be played on only the second match-day of the tournament, four teams playing their first match would want to kick-start their campaign with a victory. With both the matches to be played at the Bellerive Oval, all the stakeholders would be hoping for conducive weather in Hobart on Saturday.

It was due to an extended rain-break that the first match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers ended up being converted into an 11-over encounter at the same venue.

Bellerive Oval Hobart weather

It is worth mentioning that it is currently raining heavily in Hobart. The inclement weather is such that there’s a “Flood Watch” predicted till the afternoon of October 16.

Having said that, the rain is expected to almost stop by the time the first match between Renegades and Hurricanes will commence at 03:40 PM (local time). According to AccuWeather, while clouds will continue to make their presence felt throughout the day on Saturday, the rain probability will significantly drop to as low as 0% post afternoon.

As a result, players are highly likely to be able to have enough time to play a couple of matches at the Bellerive Oval on Saturday. As far as the temperature is concerned, it will remain between 9 degree to 12 degree.

03:00 PM – 12 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 12 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 12 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 11 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

07:00 PM – 10 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

08:00 PM – 9 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

09:00 PM – 9 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

10:00 PM – 9 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

11:00 PM – 9 degree (Intermittent Clouds).