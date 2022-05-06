Ben Stokes County Team: Ben Stokes plays for which team in County Championship

Ben Stokes County Team: New English test captain Ben Stokes smashed a brilliant century in his first game of the 2022 County Championship season.

Ben Stokes started his English cricket summer on a brilliant note by playing a brilliant knock of 161 runs in just 88 balls against Worcestershire in the County Championship Division-2 match. Stokes smashed 17 sixes and eight boundaries in his excellent knock.

Stokes smashed 34 runs in an over against young left-arm spinner Josh Baker, where he smashed five sixes on the first five balls and a boundary on the last one. In the same over, Ben Stokes completed his century in just 64 balls.

This was Ben Stokes’ first game after becoming the new test captain of England. Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as the new test captain of England. Ben Stokes once led the English cricket team in 2020 against West Indies, when Joe Root was on paternity leave. England lost that game against West Indies.

Ben Stokes County Team

Ben Stokes plays for Durham in the County Cricket and he has been a part of the side since his debut. Stokes has played for a variety of T20 sides around in multiple leagues, but Durham has been his only club in the County Cricket.

Stokes made his debut for Durham in 2009 in a One Day game at the Oval in England. He made his County Championship debut for Durham in the 2010 season against Essex. He made his maiden first-class century for Durham in 2010 at the Trent Bridge stadium against Nottinghamshire.

Meanwhile, in the County Championship… Ben Stokes has just hit his 17th six on his way to 160 😂 A new English record for the highest number of sixes in an innings 🤯 Outrageous. pic.twitter.com/5nbDZFNngs — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) May 6, 2022

Durham won the County Championship in 2013, and Ben Stokes played an important part in that campaign. Durham also won the title of Royal One Day Cup in 2014, where Ben Stokes won the Player of the Match in the final against Warwickshire.

Ben Stokes has scored 8854 FC runs at an average of 34.85, courtesy of 45 half-centuries and 19 centuries.