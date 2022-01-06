Ben Stokes injury: What happened to Ben Stokes? Will Ben Stokes bowl in 4th Ashes Test at the SCG?

Ben Stokes injury: The English all-rounder walked off the Sydney Cricket Ground without even completing his over today.

During the second day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Sydney, England all-rounder Ben Stokes suffered a side injury which forced him to walk off the ground.

As was predicted, the morning session comprised of various rain breaks at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. Stokes, who was introduced into the bowling attack in the pursuit of first wicket of the day, bowled 3.5 overs before doing some harm to his body.

It was after bowling the penultimate delivery of the 72nd over when Stokes felt some discomfort to his side. It was at the same time that the 30-year old player decided to return to the dressing room to prevent more harm. England fast bowler was called upon for the first time on Day 2 to complete Stokes’ over.

It was during the lunch break that the English team management issued an injury update on Stokes. “[Ben Stokes is] Currently being treated for left side tightness. Will be assessed over the course of the next hour,” read the official statement.

Given England’s form across departments on this tour, both their fans and players would be hoping for him to dodge anything serious and return to the field of play today itself.

In what wasn’t the best of sessions for the visitors, Root was guilty of giving batter Usman Khawaja a reprieve by missing a catch at slip off spinner Jack Leach in an over prior to Stokes’ injury.

Vice-captain Steven Smith (67) and Khawaja put together a 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket before veteran England pacer Stuart Broad dismissed the former soon after the lunch break.