Current weather in Sydney Cricket Ground: What is the weather prediction for Australia vs England SCG Test Day 2?

Current weather in Sydney Cricket Ground: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 2 of fourth AUS vs ENG Test.

The first day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Sydney allowed for only 46.5 overs of play as as many as five rain breaks forced the players to return to their respective pavilions frequently.

It was Australia captain Pat Cummins who had won the toss and chosen to bat after a delayed start in the morning session. Despite opening batters Marcus Harris (38) and David Warner (30) getting off to individual starts, the home team lost two wickets in quick succession to end the day at 126/3 in 46.5 overs.

Both new to the crease, Australia vice-captain Steven Smith and veteran batter Usman Khawaja will resume their innings on Day 2. Playing a Test match after more than a couple of years, 35-year old Khawaja will be looking forward to prove a thing or two at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Current weather in Sydney Cricket Ground

As was the case on Wednesday, Thursday is also highly likely to witness rain playing spoilsport for the second time in a row in Sydney. According to AccuWeather, there’s a “Severe Warning for Thunderstorm” in the city for Day 2 of fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test.

By now, it is self-descriptive that clouds will make their presence felt throughout the day over the SCG. As far as the rain probability is concerned, it is on the higher side (58%) in the morning session itself.

While the same will drop down to 30% between 2-3 PM (local time), it will again rise to 40% by the time the last hour of play commences at the SCG. In such a scenario, players are quite likely to be seen moving to-and-fro between the ground and dressing rooms.

Hourly SCG weather radar

10:00 AM – 24 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 24 degree (Showers).

12:00 PM – 25 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 25 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 26 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 25 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 25 degree (Showers).

06:00 PM – 24 degree (Mostly Cloudy).