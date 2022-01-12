Best BBL bowling figures: Rashid Khan’s career-best bowling figures among best bowling figures in BBL

Best BBL bowling figures: The spinner from Adelaide Strikers has picked the third-best bowling figures in the Big Bash League.

During the 46th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane, Adelaide Strikers spinner Rashid Khan picked career-best bowling figures to propel his team to a massive 71-run victory.

Chasing a 162-run target, Brisbane Heat were bundled out for 90 in 15 overs as Khan ran through their batting lineup to pick match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-17-6.

Introduced into the attack for the first time in the seventh over, Khan leaked 11 runs in his first over. It was only a matter of time when the 23-year old player was among the wickets dismissing Sam Heazlett (0) and Jake Lehmann (0) in his second over to register a team hat-trick for Strikers.

In his second spell, Heat’s Will Prestwidge (0) unsuccessfully took on Khan only to give away a straightforward catching opportunity to Jake Weatherald at long-on.

With the match already turning in their favour, Khan sent back Matthew Kuhnemann (1), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0) and Liam Guthrie (0) in his last BBL 2021-22 over. Playing his 300th T20 match, Khan couldn’t have had a better outing than picking his fourth T20 five-wicket haul and his first one in the Big Bash League.

Twitter reactions on Rashid Khan

For your viewing pleasure, all six of @rashidkhan_19‘s historic wickets in his 300th T20 match! He leaves #BBL11 in the lead of the BKT Golden Arm standings! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Zct68mOoxl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2022

@rashidkhan_19 The game is lucky to have you #BBL — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 12, 2022

In spite of the world’s best coaches, playing him in the nets, Super Slow Motion Video Analysis etc Rashid Khan has managed to operate at his peak and remain consistent over so many games across conditions. Still batters are playing him out or are unable to pick him. Rockstar. — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) January 12, 2022

Best BBL bowling figures