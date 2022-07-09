Best bowling figures in T20 debut: Best figures in innings on debut in T20Is full list

Best bowling figures in T20 debut: England pacer Richard Gleeson bowled his heart out to dismiss the best in the game during the second T20I.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, a dream T20I debut in English colours for pacer Richard Gleeson has restricted India to the score of 170/8 after a fiery start from the new opening batting pair of Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) and Rohit Sharma (31 off 20).

Having posted 61/1 on the scoreboard at the end of the Powerplay, the debutant from Lancashire picked up the prized wicket of India skipper Rohit Sharma in his very first Over of international Cricket to a short delivery, which ballooned up in the air after the latter got hurried on while playing the pull shot.

Into the second Over, he then dismissed the off-colour Virat Kohli (1 off 2), and the set Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) in successive deliveries to let his side come right back into the contest.

With Chris Jordan (4-0-27-4) complimenting Gleeson well enough from the other end as well, had it not been for an unbeaten knock from India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (46* off 29), India would have had themselves wanting at the 130-run mark.

So Gleeson is finding international cricket to be a bit of a lark. 3 in 4 and 3 of the biggest names in the game at that. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 9, 2022

Best bowling figures in T20 debut

Gleeson ultimately finished the innings with excellent bowling figures of 4-1-15-3, which included the dream wickets of Rohit, Kohli, and Pant.

As far as the best bowling figures on debut in the T20I format are concerned, Gleeson’s numbers, however, are nowhere even near the middle-half of the long list of bowlers with scintillating debut matches.

With figures of 2-0-4-5 during the T20I match against Hong Kong in the year 2022, Malaysia’s Khizar Hayat tops the list of best bowling figures in T20I debut.

Best figures in innings on debut in T20Is full list