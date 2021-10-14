Cricket

“Best Test series I ever played in”: Why Ricky Ponting lauds Ashes 2005 as the best-ever series?

Former Aussie Captain Ricky Ponting believes that the 2005 Ashes series was the best-ever series he ever played in, despite losing the urn to England.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I ain't talking to Kyrie Irving!": James Harden delivers a shocking, yet curt response when asked about Kyrie Irving in a recent interview
Next Article
“Kenny is the champion and he’s facing Hangman” – Tony Khan reveals the main event of AEW Full Gear
Cricket Latest News
Former Aussie Captain Ricky Ponting believes that the 2005 Ashes series was the best-ever series he ever played in, despite losing the urn to England.
“Best Test series I ever played in”: Why Ricky Ponting lauds Ashes 2005 as the best-ever series?

Former Aussie Captain Ricky Ponting believes that the 2005 Ashes series was the best-ever series…