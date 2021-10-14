“Best Test series I ever played in”: Why Ricky Ponting lauds Ashes 2005 as the best-ever series?

Former Aussie Captain Ricky Ponting believes that the 2005 Ashes series was the best-ever series he ever played in, despite losing the urn to England.

The Ashes series has always been regarded as one of the greatest rivalries in cricket. The 2005 Ashes was one of the competitive series ever played in the game, where England won by 2-1.

Australia’s greatest captain Ricky Ponting has hailed the 2005 Ashes, as the best series he has ever played in. Ponting said, “Ashes cricket the way it should be played, two teams not willing to give an inch. The start of the best Test series I ever played in.”

Ricky Ponting became the first Aussie captain to lose an Ashes series since 1989

Ponting has some great captaincy records under his belt, but he became the first Aussie captain to lose an Ashes in 16 years. Australia’s domination of 16 years was ended by England, where they sealed the series by 2-1.

Australia won the first test convincingly, but Flintoff’s heroics lead England to win the 2nd test by mere two runs. England won the fourth test again, whereas Pietersen’s century in the last test helped them secure a draw.

Ricky Ponting’s favourite Ashes 2005 Moment

Despite losing the Ashes, Ponting believes 2005 Ashes was the best ever series. Ponting said, “The fourth Test we ended up losing and England snuck up the line, and the fifth ended in a draw, and we ended up losing the Ashes. Unfortunately, we were not good enough. The everlasting image to come out of that series was that of Brett Lee and Andrew Flintoff down on one knee celebrating the end of a great Test match,”

He added, “After winning the match, Flintoff’s first gesture was to go up to Brett, they are the things I remember about Ashes cricket the most, we enjoyed playing hard on the pitch and so did Vaughan’s team in the 2005 series,”

#OnThisDay in 2005, England won one of the greatest Tests ever played by two runs at Edgbaston. The image of Andrew Flintoff consoling Brett Lee, moments after the final wicket had fallen, has become iconic, summing up the spirit of cricket. pic.twitter.com/SkAiH2Hsrx — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 7, 2021

Ricky Ponting in Ashes 2005

Ponting had a decent outing in the Ashes 2005, where he was the 2nd best Aussie batsman. He scored 359 runs at an average of 39.88, whereas he also scored one match-winning century.