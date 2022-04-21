“Bhaiya khao, kal runs honge”: Suryakumar Yadav recites lets out Rishabh Pant’s burger recipe before match day

Suryakumar Yadav recently appeared on the show “Breakfast with Champions” and shared an interesting story with Rishabh Pant.

Indian batter Suyakumar Yadav recently appeared on the show “Breakfast with Champions”, where he shared a lot of stories about himself. He talked about his love story with Devisha Shetty, how he got his nickname, his friendship with Ishan Kishan, and more.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in brilliant form for the Mumbai Indians this season, but the team has been struggling. Surya has been one of India’s most consistent batters in a recent while, and he has continued his form in the IPL too.

Suryakumar Talks about Rishabh Pant’s burger recipe

Suryakumar Yadav talked a lot about his friendship with Ishan Kishan in the show “Breakfast with Champions”. Apart from Ishan, Suryakumar also called Rishabh Pant an incredible guy. He revealed that when both of the wicket-keepers meet, they make an incredible pair amongst them.

“When they (Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant) are together, it’s out of control. Trust me, it’s out of control…” Surya Yadav said.

Suryakumar Yadav said that he has lived a lot with them in the last seven months, and they have been crazy. Surya also shared an incredible burger recipe that Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant eat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

“They can dip a bun in ice cream and eat it, They put chocolate ice cream on bread, then they put Nandos sauce on that.” Surya revealed.

“This is the combination which in their eyes is a burger.”

“They tell me, ‘Eat it, you’ll score runs tomorrow.'”

Suryakumar Yadav agreed that Rishabh Pant is a show behind the wickets, and he keeps entertaining the fielders around him. Even in the crunch situation of a test game, Rishabh Pant jokes around with everyone. Before Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel also talked about the antics of Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, whereas Delhi Capitals is leading the Delhi Capitals. Individually, both of them have played well for their respective franchises.