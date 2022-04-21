Cricket

“Bhaiya khao, kal runs honge”: Suryakumar Yadav recites lets out Rishabh Pant’s burger recipe before match day

Suryakumar Yadav recently appeared on the show "Breakfast with Champions" and shared an interesting story with Rishabh Pant.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Think we're about due for another one"– Daniel Ricciardo responds to 'haunting shoey' memory for Lewis Hamilton
Next Article
Why is Moeen Ali not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?
Cricket Latest News
Why is Moeen Ali not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?
Why is Moeen Ali not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

Why Moeen Ali not playing: The defending champions have made a couple of changes in…