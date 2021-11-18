Big Bash League 2021-22: Nic Maddinson replaces Aaron Finch as captain of Melbourne Renegades in BBL11

Big Bash League 2021-22: Melbourne Renegades have appointed their new captain in Nic Maddinson for the upcoming BBL11.

Aaron Finch has stepped down as captain of Melbourne Renegades. He has been leading the side from BBL2, but he has left his job this season. Finch recently won the T20 World Cup with Australia as captain.

Finch, who turned 35 this week has revealed that he took this decision because of his busy schedule.

“Captaining this side has been an enormous privilege for the last 9 seasons. With a busy schedule leading into this T20 World Cup and a new young family, the time was right for me to hand over the reins from a captaincy perspective,” Finch said.

He also acknowledges that Nic Maddinson is the right person to lead the side.

“‘Maddo’ has captained at First Class and BBL level many times before and I’m very supportive of him getting this opportunity. Out in the field, we’ll all be out there to help and support him and ultimately aim for success in BBL|11.”

Big Bash League: Nic Maddinson expresses delight on leading Melbourne Renegades

The appointment of Nic Maddinson has certainly come as a surprise. He has just joined the squad this season, whereas he was playing for the arch-rivals Melbourne Stars last season. Maddinson has expressed his delight on leading the Melbourne side.

“It’s a huge honour and a challenge I’m really looking forward to. It’s a great group of players with some young guys mixed in with experienced players,” Maddinson said.

“Taking over from someone like ‘Finchy’ is a huge task but having him around to help out and be that experienced head will be a great plus for me.”

David Saker, head coach of the team has also expressed his delight at Maddinson’s appointment.

“Nic will be a good captain for the Renegades and very well supported by Finchy, together with senior players like Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson. I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and seeing what we can achieve as a group,” Saker said.

In BBL10, Melbourne Renegades finished at the bottom position with just four wins in 14 games.