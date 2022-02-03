Biggest six in cricket history: Azam Khan thwacks 107m six off James Faulkner as ball lands at National Stadium roof

Azam Khan thwacks 107m six: The right-hand batter from Islamabad United played a career-best innings in the PSL tonight.

During the 10th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi, Islamabad United batter wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan hit the most sixes in the first innings.

Azam, 23, particularly attacked veteran Quetta Gladiators spinner Shahid Afridi hitting as many as five sixes against him. Having said that, it was Azam’s first six of the night against James Faulkner which ended up on the roof of the National Stadium.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 13th over when Azam picked Faulkner’s slower delivery only to dispatch it over the mid-wicket boundary for a gargantuan 107-metre long six.

In what was Azam’s maiden half-century for IU, it was his second in the tournament and 10th overall. Readers must note that Azam’s stroke-filled innings has come against his previous PSL team in QG (coached by former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter and Azam’s father Moin Khan).

Asked to bat first by Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, United posted a mountainous 229/4 in 20 overs on the back of half-centuries from Colin Munro (72*), Azam (65) and Paul Stirling (58).

The trio batting at respective strike rates of 184.61, 185.71 and 207.14 had played a key role behind Islamabad putting on board fourth-highest PSL total. While Munro hit three fours and five sixes, Azam had thwacked two fours and six sixes. Stirling, who had provided his team with a brisk start in the powerplay, hit seven fours and three sixes against the new ball.

For the full list of biggest six in cricket history, click here.

Azam Khan thwacks 107m six off James Faulkner

107m SIX 😲

Azam Khan probably sent this one out to Sea View! #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/JVQ3iRNsWE — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 3, 2022

Twitter reactions on Azam Khan:

Azam Khan hitting Lala out of park. His father (Moin Khan) used to keep off Lala’s bowling when Azam wasn’t even born. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 3, 2022

That six by Azam Khan was about 200 metres🤯🤯🤯 #PSL7 — Haroon (@hazharoon) February 3, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.