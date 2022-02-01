Highest total in PSL: Full list of highest score in PSL history

Highest total in PSL: Pakistan Super League 2022 continues to witness enthralling high-scoring encounters in Karachi.

During the eighth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Karachi, Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs to register their fourth consecutive victory of the season.

Chasing a formidable 218-run target, Islamabad were bundled out for a gutsy 197 in 19.4 overs. Promoting himself to No. 4 in a daunting chase yet again, United captain Shadab Khan’s fourth T20 half-century saw him making a career-best score of 91 (42) with a strike rate of 216.66.

Coming in to bat in the sixth over, Shadab hit five fours and nine sixes before getting out in the penultimate over. Had the 23-year old player received more assistance from his lower middle-order, IU could have possible sealed the chase or at least reduced the margin of defeat.

I am proud of the way @IsbUnited fought till the last moments of the match. This is our team, we win together, we learn from losses together. We will work hard on the mistakes we made. #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/bZaXQdf9yO — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 1, 2022

Earlier, it was Shadab only who invited Sultans in to bat first after winning the toss. Having lost opening batters Mohammad Rizwan (12) and Shan Masood (43) before the halfway mark, Multan were propelled to 217/5 in 20 overs primarily due to a 110-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Rilee Rossouw (67*) and Tim David (71).

While Rossouw hit four fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 191.42, David’s stroke-filled career-best PSL knock witnessed him hitting six fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 244.82. In what was his second PSL half-century, it was also his eighth T20 half-century.

Highest total in PSL

It is worth mentioning that PSL 2022 Match 8 has also been added to the list of enthralling high-scoring encounters this season. Out of 16 completed PSL 7 innings, only four have seen teams scoring <160. On the other hand, scores of 170 or more have been posted in as many as 10 innings till now at the Karachi Stadium.

Readers must note that MS’ 217/4 is the fourth-highest innings total in PSL. If batters continue to dominate proceedings in this manner this season, expect more former players than just Michael Vaughan to be wax about the tournament.