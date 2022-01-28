Longest six in Cricket: Tom Kohler-Cadmore hits 108m six vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022

Longest six in Cricket: Tom Kohler-Cadmore hits a gigantic six during Peshawar Zalmi versus Quetta Gladiators match in PLS 2022.

During the second match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi, Peshawar’s wicket-keeper batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit a humongous 108 meters six off Gladiator’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to leave the commentators slack-jawed.

The event happened during the first delivery of the 6th Over bowled by Nawaz. Bowling from around the wicket, the off-spinner bowled a tossed-up half-volley delivery to which the English batter threw the kitchen sink to slog-sweep it high into the night sky, towards the mid-wicket area.

The ball landed just inside the stadium, underneath the roof as the distance of the maximum read 108m on the giant screen.

However, it was Nazaw who had the last laugh, as he dismissed the English uncapped batter for the score of 22 (16), with another tossed-up delivery, this time outside the off-stump only for the ball to hit the bat’s toe-end to hand a simple catch towards the fielder at Backward Point.

At the time of writing, the match is slightly titled in favour of Peshawar, with another 49 runs required off 32 deliveries. Skipper Shoaib Malik (23* off 19) and Hussain Talat (41* off 21) have added 65* (36) runs for the 4th wicket so far en route the score of 190/4 posted by the Quetta Gladdiators.

Earlier the Gladiators’ opening pair of Will Smeed (97 off 62) and Ahsan Ali (73 off 46) stitched together a 155-run partnership- the third-highest opening partnership in the PSL.

Longest six in Cricket

As far as the record for longest six in International cricket is concerned, it is Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi who makes it to the top of the list, after he hit a 158m six against South Africa, during the 3rd ODI at Johannesburg on March 17, 2013.

Top 5 longest sixes