Biggest Test defeat for England: Full list of England’s biggest defeats in Test cricket

Biggest Test defeat for England: England are on the verge of their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22.

It required only 13 deliveries for Australia to pick a wicket on the final day of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test match against England in Adelaide. Bowling from over the wicket, spearhead Mitchell Starc was successful in inducing an outside edge off Ollie Pope’s (4) as Australia captain Steven Smith grabbed another catch in the slips.

England vice-captain Ben Stokes (12) became their next batter to be dismissed today as Australia spinner Nathan Lyon found him wanting in front of the stumps in the 57th over.

While wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Chris Woakes have since managed to not get out, England still need to get through a couple of difficult sessions with just four wickets in hand to draw this match. If they manage to do so, it won’t be any less than an overseas victory for the tourists.

We’re back for the start of the middle session on Day 5. Six more overs until the second new ball is available for Australia #Ashes pic.twitter.com/JxpJFZJy6T — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 20, 2021

England, who need an impossible 326 runs in the remaining 60 overs, will also have to combat against a new ball which will be due in six overs after the dinner break. Their final challenge will be to survive in the twilight period at the Adelaide Oval.

Biggest Test defeat for England (by runs)

While losing a second Test in a row wouldn’t be ideal for England by any means, this still wouldn’t be among their biggest Test defeats (by runs). Below is the list of their biggest Test defeats in the past:

S. No. Margin Opposition Venue Year 1 562 Australia The Oval 1934 2 425 West Indies Manchester 1975 3 409 Australia Lord’s 1948 4 405 Australia Lord’s 2015 5 384 Australia Brisbane 2002

England’s biggest defeats in Test cricket (by an innings)