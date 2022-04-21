Biggest win in IPL history: IPL biggest defeats by balls remaining full list

Biggest win in IPL: Delhi Capitals registered a thumping victory against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium last night.

A third Indian Premier League 2022 victory promoted Delhi Capitals to the sixth position on the points table last night. A thumping 9-wicket victory prevented DC from letting their losses outnumber their defeats at a crucial juncture this season.

Chasing a below par 116-run target against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, Delhi sealed the chase in just the 11th over primarily due to a quickfire 83-run opening partnership between opening batters Prithvi Shaw (41) and David Warner (60*).

Other than this massive victory providing a shot in the arm for Capitals’ NRR (Net Run Rate), it also saw them registering their highest-ever powerplay score (81) in an IPL match.

Before Shaw and Warner played eye-catching shots all around the Cricket Club of India, DC’s bowlers had to join hands as an all-round disciplined bowling performance bundled out Kings for 115 in 20 overs – lowest score of IPL 2022.

With economical bowling figures of 4-0-10-2, Delhi all-rounder Axar Patel was the pick of their bowlers. Much like Patel, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav also picked a couple of wickets each. While Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match for the third time this season, he was generous enough to share the award with Axar during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Biggest win in IPL history by balls remaining

Capitals, who won the match with 57 balls to spare, also managed to register their biggest IPL victory in terms of balls remaining. In the past, Delhi (then Daredevils) had won matches with 42 (vs Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad in 2008) and 40 (vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi in 2012) balls to spare in the match.