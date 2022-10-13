Blacktown International Sportspark Sydney pitch report: ST-W vs HH-W pitch report tomorrow match WBBL 2022

Blacktown International Sportspark Sydney pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the ST-W vs HH-W WBBL match.

Sydney Thunder Women will to head to head against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 2nd league match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney. Both sides would want to start their campaign with a win.

Sydney Thunder Women have signed the English duo of Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont this season, and both of them will play a big part for the team. Rachael Haynes has retired from international cricket, but she will play a big part for the thunder, whereas Sammy Jo-Johnson will again be the leading all-rounder of the side.

Hobart Hurricanes have signed South African keeper Lizelle Lee for this tournament, and she can make a formidable partnership with Ellyse Villani this season for the Hurricanes. Mignon du Preez is another important batter of the side, whereas Molly Strano will be leading the bowling attack.

Blacktown International Sportspark Sydney pitch report

The Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney has not hosted a competitive game for a while now. Due to the Covid restrictions, no WBBL games were played here last season. So, it will be interesting to see the nature of the wicket in this season of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Rachael Haynes and the @ThunderBBL have their eyes firmly set on a return to the WBBL Finals #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/M5DqZwZZPL — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 10, 2022

In WBBL 2020, this ground hosted a total of 8 matches, and it was evident that batting was not that easy on this very ground. Out of 8 matches, 5 matches were won by the chasing teams, and three times the teams batting first emerged victorious. The average 1st innings score was just 130 runs.

The spinners have done a reasonable well at this ground as this ground has supported their cause. This pitch gets a little slow, and it is tough for the batters to time their shots well on this ground. However, a fresh pitch is expected for this match, and by the previous records, the captains may opt to chase in this match.