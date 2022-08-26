“Masterful century from England captain”: Ben Stokes smashes his first century as England Test captain vs South Africa at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes smashes his first century since being appointed as full-time England Test captain during the second Test versus South Africa.

During ‘Day 2’ of the second Test of South Africa’s ongoing tour of England at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England skipper Ben Stokes has smashed his 12th century in the format, and his fourth against the visitors, to put his side in an advantageous position, heading towards a massive first innings lead.

Coming into bat post Jonny Bairstow’s wicket early in the morning session, Stokes also saw the dismissal of his well-set opener Zak Crawley (38) from the other end, with his team then relying on him to hand them a decent enough first-innings lead.

The 31-year-old did not disappoint them and the crowd, as he brought up his 29th half-century after playing some of the most exquisite strokes, which commenced with him taking on Proteas’ second-spinner in the side, Simon Harmer, for a classy Six in his very first Over of the day.

There was no looking back for the Southpaw batter, as he, along with wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes, not only batter throughout the post-lunch session, but also stitched together a 150-run unbeaten stand for the sixth wicket during the process.

Post the Tea Break, it took only three balls for Stokes to bring up his century off mere 158 deliveries, with the help of 6 Fours and 3 Sixes.

ALSO READ: Journalist requests Stokes to hit Sixes away from the glass windows at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes smashes his first century as England captain

Incidentally, Ben Stokes’ much-awaited documentary – ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, is all set to be released today itself, and there couldn’t have been a better way to mark the occasion, than smashing a first century as England’s Test skipper on this very day.

Stokes’ innings finally came to an end at the score of 103 (163), as he got out to pacer Kagiso Rabada at mid-off, in his attempt whack him into the stands.

Masterful century from England captain Ben Stokes against South Africa in Manchester in the week he shared the fact he’s on medication for his mental health. Destigmatisation in action. A huge inspiration. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 26, 2022

Ben Stokes – Talented cricket. And a gutsy man. He seems to be on a mission as England’s test captain. Also, he has been able to strike the right balance between attack and defence today. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 26, 2022

Anyone would think that Ben Stokes has a documentary coming out today! — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) August 26, 2022

Amazon marking the release day of the Ben Stokes documentary with his first ton as captain. Classic ambush marketing. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) August 26, 2022

What a knock from Ben Stokes. His 12th test hundred and first as full time captain of England. Now that’s how you promote a documentary! #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/F4tibfotKo — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 26, 2022

Super innings from Ben Stokes, starting with pretty conventional Test batting: 101 balls to get his first 50, and then his second in just 57 as he accelerated. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) August 26, 2022

Reckon the star of the Ben Stokes doc is his mum Deb, btw. Extraordinary woman who’s been through a hell of a lot. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 26, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.