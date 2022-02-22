Bookme pk PSL tickets: Full PSL final tickets booking process

Bookme pk PSL tickets: The Pakistan Super League has reached it’s playoff stages, and the tickets are available for the mega-events.

The Pakistan Super League 2022 has reached its business end. Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United have qualified for the playoffs of the tournament. Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators got knocked out after finishing at the bottom two positions.

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will take on in the Qualifier game, whereas Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Islamabad United in the Eliminator 1 game. The winner of the Qualifier game will reach the finals, whereas the loser will get one more chance. The winner of the Eliminator 1 will face the loser of the Qualifier to reach the final of the tournament.

The Qualifier will be played on 23 February 2022, whereas the final will take place on 27 February 2022. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host all the playoff games of PSL 2022.

Bookme pk PSL tickets

The craze has been great amongst the fans for the PSL games. Karachi’s leg of the tournament was a bit low, but the spectators have arrived in numbers for the Lahore leg. The great audience interest is a boost for the Pakistan Cricket Board as well. With an all-important Australian series coming, the interest of the home fans is a big boost for the board.

The spectators in Pakistan can book their tickets from the Book Me website and app. A new lot of the tickets have been allotted for the fans. In terms of the available tickets, 1000 PKR is the minimum amount, whereas 3000 PKR is the maximum amount for the fans.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “Book PSL 7 tickets”. Subsequently, select the preferred match and click on Book Me.

To easily reach the Book Me page for booking tickets of PSL 7 matches at Gaddafi Stadium, click here.

There are still a lot of tickets left, so the fans can book their place in the Gaddafi Stadium.