Cricket

“Bowled better. Batted better. But it didn’t matter in the end”: Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India after ODI series loss vs South Africa

"Bowled better. Batted better. But it didn't matter in the end": Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India after ODI series loss vs South Africa
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Giving his opinion on what he’s been seeing" - Williams pleased with Jenson Button's positive influence on Nicholas Latifi and George Russell as senior advisor
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Bowled better. Batted better. But it didn't matter in the end": Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India after ODI series loss vs South Africa
“Bowled better. Batted better. But it didn’t matter in the end”: Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India after ODI series loss vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India after losing the second ODI against South Africa at Paarl,…