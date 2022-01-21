“Bowled better. Batted better. But it didn’t matter in the end”: Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India after ODI series loss vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India after losing the second ODI against South Africa at Paarl, and with it the ODI series as well.

After missing a golden opportunity to win their maiden Test series on South African soil, Team India, with two consecutive ODI losses at the Boland Park in Paarl have also lost the ongoing 3-match ODI series, and will return back home on a sour note, with the final ODI yet to play.

Posting a competitive score of 287/6 after opting to bat first, Team India just couldn’t bring in their ‘A’ game, as the Proteas batter comfortable chased down the target in 48.1 Overs, with 7 wickets in the bank.

The South African batters set the tone for the chase, as Quinton de Kock (78 off 66) played a flourishing knock from the get-go alongside Janneman Malan (91 off 108) to stitch up a century run partnership in mere 94 deliveries for the first wicket to put India on the back foot.

Post the fall of de Kock, the South African middle-order comprising skipper Temba Bavuma (35 off 36), Aiden Markram (37* off 41), and Rassie van der Dussen (37* off 38) stepped up yet again, as they have throughout the Test series, to make sure that their team aced a challenging target, without breaking much sweat.

Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India

Team India did stand out when it came to individual performances, but failed to collectively perform as a team to trouble a spirited South African line-up.

Former India batter turned commentator Aakash Chopra also took to his social media to highlight the same.

Bowled better. Batted better. Well, India might have fielded/caught better but it didn’t matter in the end. 0-2. #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 21, 2022

While Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan came up with solid half-centuries in the first ODI, it was Rishabh Pant in the second, who smashed 85 runs off 71 deliveries, at a strike rate of 119.72 to power India to a good enough total.

However, India disappointed with the ball, as Jasprit Bumrah emerged to be the lone performer, without much of a contribution from his fellow bowlers in both the ODIs.

It was in fact, the Indian bowlers failing to hunt in partnerships that perhaps led to the team’s downfall in the ODI series as well.

India play their last ODI at Cape Town on January 23 (Sunday).