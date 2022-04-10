Brabourne Stadium boundary length: Brabourne Stadium owner details

Brabourne Stadium boundary length: The SportsRush brings you the boundary and owner details of the iconic Mumbai’s stadium.

Indian Premier League 2022 is up and running in India, and we have seen some close games in the tournament so far. Due to Covid restrictions, the 70 league games will be played across four venues.

Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium is one of the venues selected to host the tournament. Brabourne Stadium was Mumbai Indians’ home ground during IPL 2010 when the Wankhede Stadium was under renovation. The surface at the Brabourne has always supported the batters.

Brabourne Stadium boundary length

Brabourne Stadium has always been a paradise for the batters. The red-soil surface stays even throughout the game, and the smaller boundaries make the job even easier for the batters. One of the mid-wicket boundaries is around 80 metres on this ground, but the rest of the boundaries are quite small.

The square boundaries and long-on & long-off boundaries are around 65-70 metres on the ground. The behind of the square boundaries are around 58m on both sides.

A total of four games have been played this season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Out of four games, three games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings batting score at this ground has been 189 runs.

DYK? Rohit Sharma, has the distinction of scoring the first T20 century in India, which came at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai!

Rohit, then a teenager, blasted 101* (in 45b, 5s, 13f) for Mumbai vs Gujarat on 4 April 2007 in the National T20 Tournament#MIvDC #DCvMI#IPL #IPL2022 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 27, 2022

Brabourne Stadium owner details

Brabourne Stadium is owned by the Cricket Club of India. The stadium was established in 1937 and tt is named after Lord Brabourne, then the Governor of Bombay. On 22 May 1936, the foundation was laid by Lord Brabourne. On 7 December 1937, CCI XI played against Lord Tennyson’s XI to inaugurate the ground.

CCI always had conflicts with the BCA (Bombay Cricket Association. In 1974, the Wankhede Stadium was built due to Mumbai Cricket Association’s (then Bombay Cricket Association) dispute with the CCI. Wankhede Stadium is built just around 1500 M away from the Brabourne Stadium

Wankhede Stadium is named after SK Wankhede, a politician who led from the front to build the Stadium within six months. After the establishment of Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium has not host many games.