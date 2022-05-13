Brabourne Stadium pitch batting or bowling: Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL 2022

Brabourne Stadium pitch batting or bowling: Punjab and Bangalore will battle out at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 13 May 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in the 60th league game of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have some top T20 batters in their ranks, and this can be a great game to watch out for.

A win for this game can seal the place for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs, whereas this is an important game for Punjab as well in terms of their playoff hopes.

Brabourne Stadium pitch batting or bowling

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been heaven for the batters in this season of the Indian Premier League. There is a red soil surface at the Wankhede Stadium which provides an even bounce for batters to play their shots. The boundaries are also not huge at the venue.

A total of 13 games have been played this season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Out of 13 games, seven games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings batting score at this ground has been 176 runs. RCB bundled out for just 68 runs in one match, but this pitch has been consistently good for batting this season.

This is a night game, so the bowlers can have a tough time in the presence of dew. So, we can expect yet another high-scoring encounter.

Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals have scored the highest total at the Brabourne Stadium this season. They scored 217 runs against Delhi Capitals this season, where Jos Buttler scored an excellent century with the bat. This is also the highest IPL score ever at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

In the 2010 season, Mumbai Indians scored the highest score at this venue against Rajasthan Royals, where they scored 212 runs. Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu scored half-centuries for the Mumbai side. In 2014, Chennai Super Kings scored 176 runs against Mumbai Indians, courtesy of a half-century from Suresh Raina.

In IPL 2015, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the score of that very season. Hyderabad scored 201 runs against the Rajasthan Royals where Shikhar Dhawan and Eoin Morgan scored half-centuries for the SRH side.