Brabourne Stadium pitch report GT vs RCB today match: Gujarat vs Bangalore pitch report at Brabourne CCI 2022 IPL

Brabourne Stadium pitch report GT vs RCB today match: The venue will host its tenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 43rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Placed on the top of the points table with 7 wins out of 8 matches, the GT are on a roll in their maiden IPL season, having found a new hero almost each occasion who has managed to take them over the line during the decisive stage of the match.

On the other hand, having lost their previous two matches in a humbling manner, the RCB have found themselves down at the 5th spot in the points table. With their star batter Virat Kohli yet to find his form, it is their batting which has led to their downfall in the past two games.

Both the teams would play their second match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium on Saturday.

Also, the aforementioned match would be the fourth day game at this venue.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report GT vs RCB today match

The previous match at this venue took place a week ago, when the RCB suffered a heavy defeat against the SRH by 9 wickets after registering their second-lowest score in IPL history.

While that match was an aberration, tomorrow’s pitch at the Brabourne Stadium will turn out to be another batting paradise, despite set to played on the used pitch.

Having said that, the groundsman is again likely to leave a decent grass cover on the surface, that would provide that bit of extra bounce and pace to the pacers especially with the new ball.

With the relatively bigger boundaries at this venue, expect the bowlers to deploy the short deliveries to good effect, inviting the batters to hit square of the wicket.

Finally, the team batting first would have to post a score around the 180-run mark, in order for their bowlers to breathe a bit easy while defending the same.