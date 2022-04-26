Virat Kohli this season IPL runs: Is IPL 2022 Virat Kohli’s worst IPL season?

Virat Kohli this season IPL runs: Former RCB captain has been struggling to gain his rhythm in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 is up and running, and the form of Virat Kohli is still a concern for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kolhi has not been able to play even close to his potential this season, and he has been a flop in the tournament so far.

The poor run of Virat Kohli continued in the 39th league game of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl, whereas Rajasthan Royals scored a small total of 144 runs in the first innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a little change to their line-up and Virat Kohli opened the innings with Faf du Plessis. All the eyes were on Virat Kohli, but he struggled yet again. He was quite lucky in the initial balls, where the ball took his inside edge a couple of times.

However, the bouncer of Prasidh Krishna ended the short stay of Virat Kohli in the middle. Krishna bowled a shortish delivery which Virat Kohli tried to pull, but it was at the toe-end of his bat and Riyan Parag completed an easy catch at the backward point. Virat Kohli was absolutely dejected after the dismissal.

Virat Kohli this season IPL runs

IPL 2022 has been a horrid one for Virat Kohli. Kohli, who has not scored a century in any format of the game since 2019 is going through a rough patch. He has just scored 128 runs in 9 innings at a horrendous average of 16.00. Kohli has a strike-rate of 119.62 this season and 48 has been his average score.

Virat Kohli’s worst IPL season was the 1st IPL season in 2008, where he managed to score 165 runs in 13 innings at an average of 15.00. Virat Kohli would definitely want to overtake the stats of IPL 2008 this season.

Virat Kohli may have been struggling right now, but he has the record of scoring the most runs in an IPL season. He scored 973 runs in IPL 2016 at an average of 81.08, courtesy of seven half-centuries and four centuries. Kohli has never scored less than 400 runs in the last four seasons.

In the last two games, Virat Kohli got out on golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. If RCB wants to get back to the winning track, the form of Virat Kohli will play a huge part.