Brabourne Stadium pitch report RR vs CSK: Rajasthan vs Chennai pitch report Brabourne CCI 2022 today match

Brabourne Stadium pitch report RR vs CSK: The venue will host its fifteenth match of the ongoing 15th season.

The 68th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A win for the RR today, would not only guarantee them a spot in the playoffs, but also ensure them a top-2 finish in the points table. The Sanju Samson-led side would want their top performers in the season so far – Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal to play akin the first half of the season, after some ordinary outings in the previous few matches for their side.

CSK, on the other hand have nothing to lose, with them having already shown the exit route be the remaining teams in the competition. As hinted by their skipper MS Dhoni, the side is likely to test their squad strength by handing out debut caps to a couple of other players as well.

Both CSK and RR would play their third and final match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium today.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report RR vs CSK

With an average first innings total of 179 this season, coupled with a lightning quick outfield, expect the Brabourne Stadium pitch to be another batting paradise during its final match of the season today.

Overall, in IPL 2022, this venue has offered the best conditions for players with each skillset.

While the spinners have picked up 69 wickets at this venue in this season at an average of 21.81, the decent cover of grass has offered the pacers opportunities to trouble the batters upfront with the pace and carry.

While the spinners are likely to dominate the match proceedings, the batters would enjoy the best of their times once they get their eyes in.

Score in the vicinity of the 170-run mark might just be par on the surface today.